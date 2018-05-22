Bernie Sanders to Speak Out for Higher Wages for Disneyland Workers

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-VT, speaks during a press conference to discuss legislation for a $15 minimum wage, on Capitol Hill, May 25, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is injecting himself into the campaign by Disneyland resort workers demanding to get paid a “living wage.”

The U.S. senator from Vermont will be a featured speaker at a June 2 Anaheim rally, alongside union leaders who have been calling for higher wages for workers at Disneyland, California Adventure Park and three hotels at the resort.

A coalition of unionized resort workers filed some 20,000 signatures a month ago with the Anaheim City Clerk seeking to qualify a measure for the November municipal ballot that would require large employers accepting city subsidies to pay at least $15 an hour.

To qualify for the ballot, the unions needed to collect the signatures of 10%, or 13,150, of the voters in Anaheim. The City Clerk has yet to verify the signatures.

