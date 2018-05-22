× Bernie Sanders to Speak Out for Higher Wages for Disneyland Workers

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is injecting himself into the campaign by Disneyland resort workers demanding to get paid a “living wage.”

The U.S. senator from Vermont will be a featured speaker at a June 2 Anaheim rally, alongside union leaders who have been calling for higher wages for workers at Disneyland, California Adventure Park and three hotels at the resort.

A coalition of unionized resort workers filed some 20,000 signatures a month ago with the Anaheim City Clerk seeking to qualify a measure for the November municipal ballot that would require large employers accepting city subsidies to pay at least $15 an hour.

To qualify for the ballot, the unions needed to collect the signatures of 10%, or 13,150, of the voters in Anaheim. The City Clerk has yet to verify the signatures.

