East L.A. Women Hit With 21 Additional Felony Counts in Alleged Immigration Services Scam

A woman previously charged with running a fraudulent immigration services business out of her East Los Angeles home is facing new counts after additional 19 victims came forward, officials said Tuesday.

Dalila Moreno, 63, has now been charged with a total of 38 felony counts in a case involving charges of grand theft and extortion that was originally filed on Oct. 30, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

More than 30 victims are involved, according to prosecutors.

Those victims have told authorities that Moreno fictitiously represented herself as a government employee, saying she thus had special connections. They also allege she made false promises of expediting processing for visas, resident alien cards and citizenship petitions.

But the visas and passport stamps she provided were fraudulent. Still, she was able to rake in $270,000 from the fake documents she created, according to the DA’s office.

The victims involved contracted her services between Sept. 1, 2010, and May 2, 2015, officials said.

Moreno’s charges include 27 counts of grand theft of personal property, as well as counts of forgery, counterfeit seal, extortion and attempted grand theft of personal property.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to her original 17 felony counts on Jan. 12, and is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on June 19, prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, she could face up to 28 years in state prison.

She was being held on $550,000 bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility, inmate records show.

DA’s officials are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone who believes they could be a victim of Moreno’s can contact the consumer protection division’s hotline at 213-257-2465.