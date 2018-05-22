Eat, Drink Vegan Festival Giveaway

It’s time again for the annual Eat, Drink Vegan Festival This year both nationally and internationally acclaimed restaurants will be serving one of a kind delicious dishes and beverages. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday May 25th for your chance to win a pair of tickets and VIP passes to the Eat, Drink Vegan Festival at the Rose Bowl & Brookside Golf Course on Saturday May 26th. Don’t miss your chance to sample food from over 100 restaurants and enjoy unlimited pours of over 250 drinks.

