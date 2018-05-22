Faculty Members Call for USC President to Step Down in Wake of Gynecologist Scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two hundred USC professors on Tuesday demanded the resignation of university President C. L. Max Nikias, saying he had "lost the moral authority to lead" in the wake of revelations that a campus gynecologist was kept on staff for decades despite repeated complaints of misconduct.

In a letter to USC's Board of Trustees, the faculty members wrote that they had come together to "express our outrage and disappointment over the mounting evidence of President Nikias' failure to protect our students, our staff, and our colleagues from repeated and pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct."

"We call upon President Nikias to step aside, and upon the Board of Trustees to restore moral leadership to the university," they wrote.

View the petition signed by 200 USC faculty members

About an hour after faculty sent the letter, board chairman John Mork released a statement saying that while trustees were "troubled by the distressing reports" about the campus doctor, he and others on its executive committee "strongly support" Nikias.

