Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Previously Burned Mar Vista Strip Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters in Mar Vista Tuesday morning knocked down a blaze at a previously burned strip mall, officials said.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at 3501 South Centinela Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The single story building was “well involved” with fire when firefighters arrived, the agency said in an alert.

The fire was knocked down less than a half hour later.

In a second alert, the fire department indicated that the building had previously burned. Video showed that six businesses burned in the same strip mall on May 7, 2017.

Business owners were working on rebuilding when one of the buildings caught fire again, LAFD Battalion Chief Jesse Cisneros told KTLA.

The chief said he recognized the address of the fire when we responded to the scene Tuesday.

"I was here last year at the same building," Cisneros said.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s fire and the cause is under investigation.