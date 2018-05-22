Hiker Dies After Slipping and Falling From Half Dome Cables in Yosemite

A hiker has died after he slipped and fell from the Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday.

The male, who was not named, was hiking with another person during a thunderstorm when he fell at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Park Service. Rangers recovered the hiker’s body Tuesday afternoon.

The death marks the first fatality on the Half Dome cables since 2011, the park service said. The cause of the fall is under investigation.

The picturesque Half Dome rises almost 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley. Two metal cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet of the summit without rock climbing equipment. According to the park service, most accidents there occur during wet conditions.

