Homeless People Determined to Have No ‘Serious Mental Illness’ to Be Evicted From Anaheim Motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homeless individuals deemed to have no serious mental illness will be asked to leave an Anaheim motel being rented by Orange County, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities moved to clear a homeless encampment along the Santa Ana River in 2017. In February, they relocated more than 700 people staying there into motels, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The county has been renting the Baymont Inn & Suites on Beach Boulevard in Anaheim as part of that move.

People with 30-day motel vouchers have been able to take shelter at the motel, authorities said. Others have been allowed to remain for a longer period as part of a program funded through the Mental Health Services Act, which, officials said, requires recipients to be diagnosed with a severe mental illness.

Some of those individuals, however, have been determined not to meet the criteria, county spokeswoman Jen Nentwig said in a statement.

People who have been living at the motel are saying up to 40 individuals may face eviction, Voice of OC reported.

"These clients will be given an exit date from the program, and those who are willing to accept assistance will be connected to resources...Where people go will depend on each individual and their specific needs," Nentwig said.

Shannon Garcia told KTLA she's been asked to leave the motel after three months of living there. She said some people who have been evicted end up going to a nearby park. Residents said some of them wind up moving into alleys.

"They’re telling me I don’t fit the criteria," Garcia said. "If my dogs can’t go, I’m not going. That’s all I’ve got."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video