Lawmakers Move Forward With Plan to Shelter Homeless People at Koreatown Parking Lot

At a raucous hearing at City Hall punctuated with shouting from the crowd, Los Angeles lawmakers pressed forward Tuesday with plans to shelter dozens of homeless people at a Koreatown parking lot.

The Koreatown plan, announced by city leaders earlier this month, spurred residents and business owners to sign petitions and hold rallies demanding the city choose another site. At a council committee meeting Tuesday, opponents of the plan argued that their concerns about putting temporary housing for homeless people near schools and businesses had been ignored.

“Shame on you — all of you,” said Sharon Joung, a member of the Wilshire Community Coalition, to applause from the crowd. “You should have known better. … You have discriminated and marginalized this community because you thought it’s just Koreatown. Well, you made a big mistake.”

During the heated meeting, boos and shouting sometimes drowned out the people speaking. When Yongho Kim from the Korean Resource Center said he backed the shelter plan and was disappointed by the community’s response, opponents yelled back, “We are disappointed by you!” and “Get out!”

