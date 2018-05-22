Man Fatally Shot by Deputies After They Witness Him Kill His Ex-Girlfriend in Yucca Valley: Sheriff

A man was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies after they witnessed him shoot and kill a woman who a 911 caller described as his ex-girlfriend in Yucca Valley on Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

At about 8:14 p.m., deputies got a call from a man who said he was actually on the phone with the woman who was later killed, officials said. The caller said she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in a remote location.

He could hear her screaming over the phone line and believed she was being assaulted, authorities said. The caller also said he could hear a man in the background saying he had a gun.

He told sheriff’s deputies that the pair was in a dirt field near Yucca Trail and La Contenta Road, officials said. When deputies arrived to the field, they saw the two people standing outside a vehicle.

As the deputies were trying to approach them, they saw the man shoot the victim in her upper body. She was later pronounced dead at about 9:35 p.m.

The deputies started firing at the suspect but he fled the scene on foot, officials said. They searched the surrounding desert terrain until they spotted him near a bush.

They fatally shot him just moments later in an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

No further details have been released by law enforcement but anyone with information can contact Detective Floyd Stone at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-782-7463.