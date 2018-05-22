Mudslide, Flooding Prompts Closure of Highway 395 Near California-Nevada State Line

A large mudslide and flooding have forced the closure of Highway 395, a major route to Lake Tahoe, near the Nevada and California state line, officials said.

The road was closed in both directions Tuesday morning near Topaz Lake in Douglas County, Nevada.

On Monday night, mud stretched 100 feet across the road and was 3 to 5 feet deep, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Road maintenance crews worked through the night to remove debris, but there was no estimate Tuesday morning of when the road would be reopened, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

#TopazFlooding update: US-395 remains closed this morning in both directions near the California/Nevada State line due to the mudslides from last night. Use alternate routes and leave yourself plenty of time to travel. Drive Safe, Nevada. @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/HxFWJmYarx — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) May 22, 2018