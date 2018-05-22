Secluded Beach Along California Coast Will Only Be Accessible to Wealthy Property Owners, Visitors With Guides Under New Deal

One of California’s least tarnished stretches of coastline will only be accessible to wealthy property owners, visitors with guides and those who can boat or paddle two miles under a deal between state coastal officials and landowners in Hollister Ranch, who have for decades fought to keep their beaches almost entirely to themselves.

The settlement — signed by the California State Coastal Conservancy and the state Coastal Commission on one side and the Hollister Ranch Owners Assn. on the other — grants the public a roughly three-quarter-mile section of beach, accessible only by ocean “via surfboard, paddleboard, kayak or soft-bottom boat.” This beach is about two miles from Gaviota State Park beach.

The homeowners group will also expand its after-school tidepool program and organize nonprofit group trips that would bring in about 400 people each year to its secluded beaches west of Santa Barbara.

Coastal officials in turn agreed to give up the only public access route via land to which they could claim rights citing a decades-old technicality that has been under legal dispute.

