A group of World War II veterans from Southern California — the youngest 90, the oldest 100 — were flown out to Washington D.C. recently by an organization called Honor Flight, which seeks to give vets the opportunity to visit war memorials. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 22, 2018.
SoCal WWII Veterans Make Emotional Pilgrimage to Visit Memorials in Nation’s Capitol
