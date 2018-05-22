Suspect May Be Released in Rolling Hills Estates Stabbing Death as DA Asks for Further Investigation

The suspect arrested in the stabbing death of a woman at a Rolling Hills Estates mall parking lot is expected to be released Tuesday morning after Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office asks for further investigation. Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 22, 2018.

