Trump’s Remark That Immigrant in U.S. Illegally Killed After Being Released by LAPD Is Disputed by Chief Charlie Beck

In the escalating battle between California officials and President Trump over immigration, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck on Tuesday contested a statement by the president that the LAPD had released an immigrant in the country illegally who then committed a murder.

“They let him go, and he killed somebody,” Trump said during a White House roundtable.

In fact, Beck told the city’s civilian Police Commission, the murder occurred last summer, before the man was arrested in January on suspicion of a minor narcotics violation.

Trump accused the LAPD of releasing the man despite a request from federal immigration officials to detain him for an additional period of time.

