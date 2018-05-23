3 Officers Injured in Crash Involving Unlicensed Driver in Highland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three law enforcement officials investigating a shooting in Highland on Wednesday were struck by a passing vehicle that crashed and launched into the air, authorities said.

All three suffered major injuries in the incident, which occurred in the 7400 block of Rogers Lane, said Sgt. Marc Bracco with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The officers were just about the leave the scene, which they had been combing for evidence after arriving around 1:15 p.m., when they were hit by a 2018 Nissan Sentra that had collided with a sheriff's patrol car, Bracco said.

Investigators are still unsure what caused the Nissan's driver, 20-year-old Hugo Pineda Jr., to strike the parked car. But the force of the impact caused the Sentra to overturn and land on another sheriff's vehicle, as well as the officers standing next to it, officials said.

"While he came back into contact with the ground, his vehicle struck one sergeant, one deputy and one DA investigating supervisor that were on scene for the shooting incident," Bracco said.

All three were taken to a nearby trauma center; the patrol sergeant was airlifted, while the other two were transported by ambulance.

Though their injuries were described as major, authorities said they expect all three to survive. They were listed in stable condition.

The victim's names were not immediately released.

Pineda did not show signs of intoxication at the time of the crash, but he was driving without a license, the Sheriff's Department said. Officials did not say whether the Highland resident was cited.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the collision, as well as the shooting that had occurred.

Detectives believe there are two suspects in that incident, but no victims.

Preliminary investigation indicates that two people had shot at each other then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV before authorities arrived.

The gunfire broke out not far from Warm Springs Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution.