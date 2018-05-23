About 300 People Contact USC About Campus Gynecologist Accused of Misconduct; LAPD Begins Investigation

About 300 people have contacted the University of Southern California about a longtime campus gynecologist accused of misconduct as administrators Tuesday began sharing the names of former patients with Los Angeles police for a criminal investigation.

The university declined to say how many of the 300 callers to a dedicated hotline for Dr. George Tyndall’s patients were passed on with patients’ consent to the LAPD, where sex crimes detectives in the Robbery-Homicide Division will take the lead.

Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the division, said detectives will triage the investigations in a way similar to how it handled multiple allegations against Hollywood figures such as Harvey Weinstein that flooded the department last year during the height of the #MeToo movement. Some of those cases involved allegations that dated back years, with no physical evidence available.

The LAPD has had discussions with USC and at least one attorney for several alleged victims but has not yet met and received reports from individual patients, Hayes said. Police urged patients to also contact the LAPD directly. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said no cases have been presented to prosecutors.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.