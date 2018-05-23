× Agent Fatally Shoots Female Migrant While Patrolling Border Town in Texas, Officials Say

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a female migrant while patrolling the border town of Rio Bravo, Texas, late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The agent was responding to reports of activity in the town about 15 miles south of Laredo when he encountered a group of migrants who he said beat him with two-by-fours, according to a statement released by the Border Patrol.

During the melee that ensued, the agent fired and shot a female migrant in the head, the official said. The agent gave the wounded woman CPR, and paramedics responded, but she later died, the statement said. The incident is now under review by the Texas Rangers and the FBI.

The Border Patrol did not identify the agent or the migrant who was killed. Three other migrants were taken into custody, the statement said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.