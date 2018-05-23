Amazon Banned Some Shoppers After Too Many Returns

Amazon has been banning some shoppers for making too many returns, The Wall Street Journal is reporting. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 23, 2018.
