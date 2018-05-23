California Primary: Cox, Villaraigosa Still Locked in Tight Contest for 2nd Place in Governor’s Race

Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa, left, and Republican John Cox are both contenders in California’s gubernatorial contest. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / John Cox’s Facebook page)

Republican John Cox and Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa continue to battle it out for the second spot in the June primary, according to a new poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The findings come after a USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll released earlier this week showed the two neck and neck in the race.

Democrat Gavin Newsom, long the front-runner in the race, won the support of 25% of likely voters, with Cox winning the support of 19% and Villaraigosa 15%, according to the poll. Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach won the support of 11% of likely voters, while Democrats John Chiang and Delaine Eastin were stuck in the single digits.

The poll showed 15% of voters were undecided in the contest, a lower number than in the USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times survey.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

