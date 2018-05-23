× California Primary: Cox, Villaraigosa Still Locked in Tight Contest for 2nd Place in Governor’s Race

Republican John Cox and Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa continue to battle it out for the second spot in the June primary, according to a new poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The findings come after a USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll released earlier this week showed the two neck and neck in the race.

Democrat Gavin Newsom, long the front-runner in the race, won the support of 25% of likely voters, with Cox winning the support of 19% and Villaraigosa 15%, according to the poll. Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach won the support of 11% of likely voters, while Democrats John Chiang and Delaine Eastin were stuck in the single digits.

The poll showed 15% of voters were undecided in the contest, a lower number than in the USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times survey.

