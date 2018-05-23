Mexican Mafia, Pomona Gang Members Targeted in FBI Raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mexican Mafia and Pomona gang members were targeted in an FBI raid Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Pomona Police Department joined the FBI in serving arrest warrants, but it is unclear how many people were arrested.

Members of Pomona street gangs were also detained, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Roberto Medrano said.

The results of "Operation Dirty Thirds" were expected to be announced Wednesday afternoon. The defendants are expected to be indicted on federal racketeering charges that span from ordering assaults and transporting narcotics inside and outside of local jails, Medrano told KTLA.

They were transported to Whittier Narrows to be processed. Aerial video from Sky5 showed several U.S. Marshals Service buses and people being handcuffed and searched.