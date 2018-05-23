Frank Buckley Interviews: Maj. Scott Huesing, Combat Veteran/Author

Scott Huesing is a retired Marine major and the author of “Echo in Ramadi: The Firsthand Story of U.S. Marines in Iraq’s Deadliest City.” In 2006, Scott was the commanding officer of Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 4th Marines deployed to Ramadi, Iraq. Scott retired with 24 years of service. He deployed 10 times including to Afghanistan, Iraq and the Horn of Africa.

During this podcast, Scott takes us inside the intense fighting in Ramadi, Iraq and introduces us to some of the Marines who fought and died in Iraq. He also helps us to understand how the combat and deployments affected their families in the U.S. and how it continues to affect some of the Marines years after their time in Iraq.

