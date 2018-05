Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Ana, where the non-profit organization OPERATION WARM WISHES is having a free laundry day and underwear and sock exchange.

For more information, please take a look at the website or call (714) 363-6621.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.