Person of Interest Sought After Bodies of 3 People Discovered in South L.A. Home

A person of interest is being sought Wednesday after the bodies of three people were discovered at a home in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles the night before.

Police discovered the bodies while responding to a home in 3900 block of South Bronson Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

The victims were described as two males and a female by Los Angeles Police Department Detective Byron Roberts.

No names or ages of the victims were immediately available and no details about how they died were given.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the investigation. “We have someone who is outstanding that we would like to contact regarding this homicide investigation,” Roberts said.

No description of the person of interest was available.

Police were searching the area for any possible witnesses or surveillance video, Roberts said.