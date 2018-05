Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Santa Clarita family is raising money in hopes that their 6-year-old son who has been diagnosed with a rare, genetic brain disorder called Sanfilippo syndrome — sometimes referred to as childhood Alzheimer’s — can participate in an experimental clinical trial. His parents have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for the costly treatment.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 23, 2018.