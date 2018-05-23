Secret Burger Showdown Preview

Deputy Editor of the Los Angeles Times Food Section Jenn Harris, Actress Shay Mitchell and Celebrity Chef Marcel Vigneron joined us live to tell us all about LA Times Food Bowl Event “Off the Menu X Postmates Secret Burger Showdown”. Off The Menu Club is getting ten of the city's best burger creators to come up with the ultimate secret burger. Each burger vendor will team up with a special celebrity to create the secret burger. Guests will have the chance to sample all 10 burger creations to determine the best one. Its happening on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts -9390 N Santa Monica Blvd in Beverly Hills. All of these secret menu burgers will be available for delivery May 27th exclusively through Postmates.
