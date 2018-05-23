Wednesday Is Stormy Daniels Day in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday will be declared Stormy Daniels Day in West Hollywood in honor of the Trump accuser's "courage" in "speaking truth," the city stated.

Daniels, described by the city as a leader in the #RESIST movement against the Trump administration, will be presented with a city proclamation declaring May 23, 2018 as Stormy Daniels Day. She will also be awarded the key to the city by West Hollywood Mayor John J. Duran.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” a city news release stated.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has filed a lawsuit against the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, over the legality of a 2016 hush agreement in which she was paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

The president has denied any sexual encounter between the two.

In April, a composite sketch was released of a man the adult film star said threatened her over the alleged affair. Trump responded to the sketch by calling it “a total con job” on Twitter.

Wednesday's ceremony will take place about 4 p.m. at Chi Chi La Rue’s erotic apparel shop at 8861 Santa Monica Boulevard.