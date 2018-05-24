Arizona Man Convicted of First Degree Murder of 39-Year-Old Man in Phelan; Faces 55 Years to Life in Prison

An 47-year-old Arizona man was recently convicted of murdering a 39-year-old man in Phelan and now faces 55 years to life in prison, authorities said.

A jury found Dale Brewster guilty of the 2015 crime against Allan Godfrey Jr. on May 11 and his sentencing is set for June 22, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Officials said it was determined on Wednesday a prior conviction for assault with a firearm was true and the sentencing would take place at Victorville Superior Court.

Brewster was found guilty of beating and then tying up Godfrey with duct tape placed around the victim’s mouth.

“He then strangled the victim to death and buried him in the desert fourteen miles from the defendant’s home,” said Major Crimes Deputy District Attorney Justin Crocker in a statement. “Eight months later, the victim’s body was discovered.”

Brewster had lived on a trailer on Godfrey’s property in Phelan, officials said.

A former business partner went to the property to serve Godfrey on a small claims case but he was not there and she spoke with Brewster instead.

After Brewster listened to “all the negative things” she had to say about Godfrey, he immediately texted the victim to go home, officials said.

At 2 p.m., Godfrey responded and said he was home but “the victim’s phone went offline shortly after and he was never heard from again,” said Crocker, who prosecuted the case.

Godfrey’s cell phone records showed Brewster went to the remote area of the desert where the victim was found buried, officials said.