Ask the Doc: Summer Pet Dangers

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan, the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation, joined us live with summer dangers that can affect your pet. She talked about heatstroke, protection from bugs and antifreeze dangers. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Food 4 Less (1748 W Jefferson Blvd ) in Los Angeles on Friday, May 25 from 10a-4p, and Food 4 Less in Wilmington on Saturday, May 26 from 10a-4p (336 W Anaheim St).
