Authorities Looking for Man Who Punched Another Man and Stole His Cellphone in Best Buy in West Hollywood

A man punched another man from behind and stole his cellphone on Monday inside of a Best Buy in West Hollywood, authorities said.

The suspect was seen pacing throughout the Best Buy before he approached the victim and knocked him to the ground without a confrontation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The robbery occurred at 7:50 p.m. inside the Best Buy at the 1000 block of La Brea Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.

The assailant picked up the man’s cellphone after the attack and ran through the rear emergency exit door before escaping, officials said.

Authorities described the man as black who is between the age of 30 to 35 with a bald head.

Additionally, the assailant wore tan shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt, authorities said.

No other details were provided.

Anyone who sees or knows the suspect should not contact him, authorities said.

Anyone with information can call 310-855-8850 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.