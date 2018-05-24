Carrie Fisher Memorial Plaque Unveiled at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actress Carrie Fisher never got her hand and footprints on the famous Chinese Theater forecourt in Hollywood, but she will now be memorialized with an engraved granite plaque that was unveiled Thursday morning.

The late actress, who played Princess Leia in the movie franchise, died in 2016 at age 60. She suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days before she died.

Fisher first embodied Leia in "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" and the plaque pays tribute to that role. It reads, "Dedicated to Carrie by the TCL Chinese Theater Her Star Wars Home Since 1977." The blockbuster opened at the theater that year.

Harrison Ford, who starred as Han Solo in the original Star Wars movies, director Steven Spielberg, Darth Vader, R2D2 and C3PO had their hands and feet immortalized on the forecourt, but Fisher didn't get that honor before she died.

The plaque was unveiled hours before "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens at the theater.

Vader and a Stormtrooper were on hand Thursday when the plaque was unveiled, as was Fisher's brother Todd Fisher.

“She would clearly be honored that somebody noticed,” he said. “We didn’t get to dump a lot of awards on Carrie, because we thought we would have her so much longer.”

Todd Fisher said the plaque is "pretty amazing." "It’s just one more thing to keep her with us."

Here’s Todd Fisher unveiling a new tribute plaque to Carrie Fisher #starwars pic.twitter.com/ypdJ8PQwe0 — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) May 24, 2018