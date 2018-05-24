Educators Rally for Better Contract, Smaller Class Sizes in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teachers, librarians and counselors rallied on Thursday for more pay, smaller class sizes and other issues in the Los Angeles Unified School District in front of L.A. City Hall.

LAUSD has refused to make progress on key issues after one year of bargaining and has a $1.7 billion projected reserve, said Anna Bakalis, a communications specialist for United Teachers Los Angeles in a statement.

The UTLA represents more than 35,000 teachers and health and human services professionals who work in the LAUSD and charter schools, according to the organization.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 24, 2018.