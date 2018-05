Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After spending countless hours at Children's Hospital Los Angeles following their son's acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis and watching less affluent families struggle to afford medical costs, a San Fernando Valley family decided to start their own fundraising program. Find more information at Change4Childrens.org.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 24, 2018.