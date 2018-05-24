× L.A. County Officials Select Two Possible Routes for Light-Rail Line From Downtown L.A. to Artesia

Los Angeles County transportation officials on Thursday chose two possible routes through downtown for a light-rail line to Artesia that could attract tens of thousands of riders a day.

During more than two hours of public testimony, dozens of residents from Little Tokyo and cities along the route — including Bellflower, Cerritos and Paramount — urged the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to make it easy for working-class riders to reach downtown’s transit hubs without changing trains.

Metro’s directors unanimously backed two routes that would run underground through downtown and terminate in the Civic Center, the Financial District or at Union Station. The high cost and high risk of digging in downtown will probably leave the project with a funding gap of about $1.8 billion.

South of downtown, the line would follow the path of the Blue Line to the Slauson station in Florence-Firestone, then branch off to the south and the east, with potential stops in Vernon, Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Cerritos and Artesia.

