Spinal Neurosurgeon Dr. Todd Lanman will join us live with tips on how to prevent neck and back pain while traveling. Dr. Lanman talked about everything from exercises to recommended products and tips. Dr. Lanman has treated celebs like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Ryan Seacrest, Barbra Streisand, Sylvester Stallone, and more. Dr. Lanman's practice is located at 450 N. Roxbury Dr. in Beverly Hills.
Preventing Neck and Back Pain While Traveling
-
Preventing Neck & Back Pain With Exercise, Diet & More
-
Do’s and Don’ts of How to Be Single and Happy With Dr. Jennifer Taitz
-
Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Accused of Watching Porn While Performing Surgery, Other Unethical Behavior
-
Rapper Dr. Dre Loses Trademark Dispute With Gynecologist Dr. Drai
-
Brain Effects of ‘Hottest Pepper in the World’ Land Man in Hospital After NY Eating Competition
-
-
Sacramento County Coroner Releases Stephon Clark Autopsy, Says Family-Commissioned Report Was ‘Erroneous’
-
Common Parenting Rules With Dr. Harvey Karp
-
New Book ‘The Big Ones’ Preparing for Earthquakes With Dr. Lucy Jones
-
Authorities Begin Distribution of Experimental Ebola Vaccine in Major Congo City
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Dr. Kristi Funk, Breast Cancer Surgeon
-
-
Simple Ways to Get Your Kids to Eat Healthier With Dr. Nicole Avena
-
Demonstrator Hit by Sacramento Sheriff’s Vehicle During Stephon Clark Vigil
-
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Train in San Fernando; Man Injured Trying to Save Her