Royal Wedding Day: Featuring Jessica Holmes Live in Windsor & Expert Patt Morrison

Highlights from KTLA 5's Special Coverage of the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Featuring live coverage from Windsor, U.K. by Jessica Holmes, in-studio commentary by LA Times columnist Patt Morrison, and viewing party treats from local shops inspired by the royal wedding cake flavors of lemon and elderflower. Royal cupcakes by Magnolia Bakery, lemon & elderflower-infused caramels by Le Bon Garcon, and Caroline Adobo Bakery's tiered cake with lemon curd and elderflower buttercream frosting. Fascinators by Louise Green Millinery.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 19, 2018.