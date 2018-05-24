Royal Wedding-Inspired Looks by Celebrity Hairstylist Glenn Nutley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’ve fallen in love with the fascinators and tiaras of Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding, celebrity hair stylist Glenn Nutley has ways to incorporate the royal aesthetic into your wedding look. Learn how to secure your bridal tiara or how to wear a fascinator just like a Brit. Glenn’s in-studio styling is a taste of his Hello Darling Salon, which offers the “film set experience” where makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists are all under one roof. Featuring fascinators by Genevieve Rose Atelier.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 19, 2018.