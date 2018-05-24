× Santa Ana Man Arrested After Molesting 7-Year-Old Relative, Sending Photo of Act to Victim: Police

A Santa Ana man was arrested after “engaging in a sex act” with a 7-year-old relative, then sending a photo of the action to his victim, authorities announced on Thursday.

Antonio Davila, a 36-year-old registered sex offender, confessed and was booked on suspicion of child molestation, producing child pornography, possession of child pornography and committing a crime while out on bail, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Davila allegedly sent the image to the child through her Snapchat account, which was created by the victim’s older sibling. The child was using a tablet when her mother saw the photo, police said. The parent took a photo of the image and immediately called the authorities, according to detectives.

Davila had been out on bail and awaiting trial for a separate case of child molestation that happened in September 2017, the Police Department said. The agency said he exposed himself and tried to touch a 9-year-old girl inside a Santa Ana Dollar Tree store.

In 2010, Davila pled guilty to indecent exposure after showing himself to two 15-year-old girls, according to police.

Detectives suspect Davila may have more victims. Anyone with information can call detectives at 714-245-8660 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.