Shark Attack Survivors Tell Their Survival Stories in Dana Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maria Korcsmaros, who was bitten by a shark off the Corona del Mar Beach coast on May 29, 2016 while preparing for a triathlon, said on Thursday she is training again to compete.

"I kind of say to people you got to get back on the horse," said Korcsmaros on Thursday. "And since I like to do triathlons and I like to swim ... my goal was to just get back there. I think a lot of it is mental. And if you can mentally get there then physically you can get the rest of the way."

Korcsmaros and shark attack survivor Leeanne Ericson spoke about their experiences on Thursday at the Orange County Register Presents Shark Stories event in Dana Point.

Ericson was attacked by a shark on April 29, 2017, at San Onofre State Beach in San Diego County before she was saved by her boyfriend Dusty Phillips in the attack, according to the Orange County Register.

There is some legislation going through the state legislature to provide more funding to study shark behavior, said Cal State Long Beach's Shark Lab Chris Lowe at the event.