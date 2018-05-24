spcaLA Free Pet Adoptions for the Military

Gayle Anderson was live in Hawthorne, where spcaLA and the Animals for Armed Forces® Foundation would like to honor and say thank you to our dedicated service men and women by providing free pet adoptions for members of the military and their immediate families on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25, 26, 27, 2018. Service men and women can visit any spcaLA Pet Adoption Center to participate in the promotion.
Active duty, reserve, and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard and/or immediate family members qualify for the adoption promotion. Applicants must bring a photo ID and one of the following to receive the adoption discount: Military ID, DD-214 and Driver’s License, or NGB Form 22.
Potential adopters must meet spcaLA pet adoption requirements. Additional fees may apply for medication and e-collars. Go to to their website to view adoptable pets and adoption information.
spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:
12910 Yukon Ave.
Hawthorne, CA 90250
310-676-1149
10am-5pm
spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:
7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)
Long Beach, CA 90815
562-216-2542
F: 10am-5:30pm
Sa-Su: 10am-4pm
PetSmart Charities™ Everyday Adoption Center:
8852 Washington Blvd (inside PetSmart®)
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
562-566-4029 x5
F-Sa: 12pm-7pm
Su: 10am-5pm
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.