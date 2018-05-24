Torrance Celebrates Armed Forces Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each year, the City of Torrance continues its long-standing tradition of hosting an Armed Forces Day Celebration and Parade to honor the sacrifices of our nation's military. Saturday events include a 5K run/walk at 8am, parade at 1:30pm, and military exhibits 3-8pm. The Armed Forces Day 5K For Freedom, in tribute to Louis Zamperini, is open for participant check-in starting at 6:30am. Register at Torrance5k.com. Torrance's Armed Forces Day Parade is the nation's longest running military parade sponsored by any city. This year’s honored branch, the United States Marine Corps., is led by Grand Marshal, Major General Eric M. Smith, Commanding General, and 1st Marine Division.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 19, 2018.