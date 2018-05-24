× Ventura Woman Arrested on Narcotics, Weapons Violations: Sheriff’s Office

A three-month narcotic investigation concluded on May 18 when Ventura County deputies arrested and booked a woman on drug and weapons violations, authorities said on Thursday.

The investigation revealed that Theresa Edwards, a 47-year-old resident of Ventura, was supplying meth and heroin to residents of the county, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of Edwards’ home the morning of May 18, detectives with the West County Street Narcotics Team and members of the California National Guard’s counter drug task force found a loaded handgun, one pound of heroin and 12 ounces of meth, along with digital scales and a large sum of money likely to be proceeds from drug sales, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers also arrested a male subject at the scene and his involvement was under investigation, according to the agency.

Edwards was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail with a bail set to $250,000, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was scheduled to appear in court on May 31.