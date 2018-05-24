× Woman Arrested After 3 Victims Found Dead in Bathroom of South L.A. Home

A woman detained by police after the bodies of three people were discovered at a home in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles was arrested Thursday.

Nancy Amelia Jackson, 55, was taken into custody Wednesday, hours after she was named as a possible witness to the crime at a home in the 3900 block of South Bronson Avenue.

Jackson was booked early Thursday morning, according Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

The remains of two men and a woman were found about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by a family member who came to do a welfare check on his father.

He found his father and two grandparents dead in the bathroom of the home.

The victim’s bodies had been “piled on each other in some way,” Capt. Peter Whittingham said.

Police on Wednesday identified the deceased as Phillip White, 62, who lived in the home; his mother Orsie Carter, 77; and her husband, William Carter, 82.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office updated the ages of the victims.

Phillip White, 65; Orsie Carter, 79; and William Carter, 83.

Investigators began searching for Jackson, who was a caretaker at the home and was romantically involved with White, a short time after the bodies were discovered.

She was interviewed by investigators Wednesday night prior to her arrest.