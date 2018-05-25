× $10,000 Reward to Be Announced in Death of Man Who Was Shot While Driving in El Monte

Officials will announce a $10,000 reward Friday for information leading to whoever shot and killed 20-year-old Fabian Barajas in El Monte last month.

Barajas was shot about 12:33 a.m. as he was driving near the 12300 block of Valley Boulevard on April 3.

The wound caused Barajas to crash into the front of a metal driveway security gate leading to a business complex, the news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Arriving emergency crews pronounced Barajas dead at the scene.

Investigators are hoping a reward will bring in new information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Barajas’ death.

Family members will be speaking at a 10 a.m. news conference in Monterey Park to announce the $10,000 reward.

Barajas worked as a machine operator in the city of Walnut. He was the provider for the household he shared with his mother and was a car enthusiast who loved playing video games, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about his death was asked to contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).