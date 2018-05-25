× 2 Men Wanted in Pepper Spray Robbery of Studio City Jewelry Store Where Owner Fired Handgun Back

Two men shot pepper spray before they smashed jewelry cases with a hammer on Friday inside of a Studio City store before an owner fired back with a handgun and the robbers escaped, authorities said.

The robbery occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the 12600 block of Ventura Boulevard when the men went inside the store and sprayed several people with the substance, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Afterward, the men began damaging the jewelry cases before the owner fired a handgun an unclear number of times and it was not known if the robbers was struck, Im said.

It was unclear how many items were taken.

The assailants are described as white men who ran away northbound on Ventura Boulevard after the robbery, Im said.