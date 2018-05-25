× Brush Fire Burns 4 Acres in Verdugo Mountains Near Burbank; No Structures Threatened

A brush fire on Friday was burning in the Verdugo Mountains near Sunset Canyon Drive above Burbank, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The agency said it received a report about the incident at around 1:31 p.m., inspector David Michel told KTLA. Crews arrived on the scene less than 15 minutes later, Michel said.

In a 3:22 p.m. tweet, the L.A. County Fire Department said it was “sending full brush response” to help Burbank firefighters responding to the blaze.

The fire has burned four acres, according to the Verdugo Fire Communications Center.

The center said no structures were threatened, although the L.A. County Fire Department said the blaze was burning near DeBell Golf Course in Burbank.

Authorities have not issued any evacuation orders, Burbank police tweeted at 2:40 p.m.

BRUSH FIRE (Update): There are no evacuation orders in place at this time. Sunset Canyon Dr and Bel Aire Rd are both CLOSED between Cypress Ave and Walnut Ave. pic.twitter.com/iRLkcuXQm4 — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) May 25, 2018

#AgencyAssist; 3:18PM; Burbank Brush Fire; https://t.co/S1TTuJxqov; #Burbank LAFD now sending full brush response to assist Burbank Fire at brush fire located near Debell Golf Course. ALL QUESTIONS = Burbank Fire. This … https://t.co/l4w7cDJxW9 — LAFD (@LAFD) May 25, 2018