Driver Finds Gun Lodged in Bumper After ‘Black Object’ Hits Car in Washington

A driver in Washington was stunned to find a gun lodged in the front of his car after something hit his vehicle on Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill said the driver saw a small "black object" in the air while driving on Interstate 5 in Pierce County. It hit his car, but he kept driving and didn’t check to see what had happened.

There didn't seem to be anything terribly wrong with the car, so the driver kept going.

About 18 miles later, he told the trooper that he stopped for gas and found a black handgun sticking out of the Honda's front bumper.

Gill said authorities recovered the gun and turned it over to the Lakewood Police Department for further investigation.

It was not immediately clear where the gun came from and how it ended up lodged in the bumper.

"Well ... this is a first," Gill tweeted of the incident.

