Hotel Surplus Outlet Memorial Day Sale

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys for the annual HOTEL SURPLUS OUTLET MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SALE. This Van Nuys retailer offers furnishings and accessories from California’s most luxurious hotels – CHEAP! The sale begins Friday, May 25th, 2018 and runs through Monday, May 28th, 2018.
Hotel Surplus Outlet Memorial Day Weekend Sale
1625 Saticoy Street
Van Nuys, CA 91406
(818) 787-7807
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.