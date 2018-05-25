Hotel Surplus Outlet Memorial Day Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys for the annual HOTEL SURPLUS OUTLET MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SALE. This Van Nuys retailer offers furnishings and accessories from California’s most luxurious hotels – CHEAP! The sale begins Friday, May 25th, 2018 and runs through Monday, May 28th, 2018.

Hotel Surplus Outlet Memorial Day Weekend Sale

1625 Saticoy Street

Van Nuys, CA 91406

(818) 787-7807

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.