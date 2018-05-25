The owner of Javs BBQ Co Javier Gomez joined us live with their specialties and his grilling tips to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. Jav’s BBQ is cooked in an all-wood pit for no less than 12 hours with post oak wood to create a rich and sweet smoke flavor. What comes out is a juicy, flavorful, fall-off-the-bone meal worthy of even the most discerning BBQ lover. Javs BBQ Co is located at 500 S Anaheim Blvd #D in Anaheim.
Kicking Off Grilling Season With Jav’s BBQ
