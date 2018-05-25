In celebration of the official start of BBQ season, Chef Chris Ferrell from Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que joined us live with a few of their new menu items. Lucille’s is introducing the first-of-its kind St. Louis Rib Chop, a special cut that is part pork chop and part rib, with a bone handle. At Lucille’s, the rib chops are smoked for six hours at every restaurant and basted with their new apple butter barbecue sauce. The rib chop is available with a lunch special, dinner plate and dinner feast for two special. Lucille’s has also introduced a new mac 'n' cheese brisket melt sandwich made with mac 'n' cheese, smoked brisket, bacon, cheese, onion straws on grilled sourdough. Lucille’s has locations all over Southern California.
Kicking Off Grilling Season With Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que
-
