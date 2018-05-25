Kicking Off Grilling Season With Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of the official start of BBQ season, Chef Chris Ferrell from Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que joined us live with a few of their new menu items. Lucille’s is introducing the first-of-its kind St. Louis Rib Chop, a special cut that is part pork chop and part rib, with a bone handle. At Lucille’s, the rib chops are smoked for six hours at every restaurant and basted with their new apple butter barbecue sauce. The rib chop is available with a lunch special, dinner plate and dinner feast for two special. Lucille’s has also introduced a new mac 'n' cheese brisket melt sandwich made with mac 'n' cheese, smoked brisket, bacon, cheese, onion straws on grilled sourdough. Lucille’s has locations all over Southern California.