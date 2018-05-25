L.A. Man Sentenced to 170 Years to Life for Killing His Friend, Shooting Nephew

A 51-year-old Los Angeles man who was found to have fatally shot his friend and separately shot his nephew in South Los Angeles was sentenced on Friday to 170 years to life, authorities announced.

Floyd Odell was sentenced to state prison after a jury found him guilty on April 17, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Odell shot Charles Wilson multiple times before he died on May 18, 2015 in the victim’s home at the 700 block of W. 79th Street, authorities said.

On May 12, 2015, Odell shot his nephew–and his nephew’s wife–in the 6900 block of Menlo Avenue, authorities said.

The couple were walking to their car when Odell struck his nephew in the pelvic area and his wife in the hand but both survived.

The jury found Odell guilty of a single felony count of murder, attempted murder and a being a felon who possessed a firearm, according to the district attorney’s office.

Odell was also found guilty of two felony counts of assault with a firearm and the jury determined allegations of causing great bodily injury and firearm use allegations were true, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the case.